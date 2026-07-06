David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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MFT's avatar
MFT
3h

Yep, we’d be in a world of hurt without Texas!

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3h

A miracle indeed. Brought to us by the American system and its unique ability to place capital where needed, human ingenuity as required, and open markets to reward those innovators and everyone involved in the effort. Freedom baby🇺🇸🇺🇸

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