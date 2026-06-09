E&E News is far from the worst of the various climate alarm promotion operations which proliferated throughout the Democrat party-promoting legacy media in recent years. In fact, it has always been one of the least objectionable among that crowded field despite its recent affiliation with the establishment left’s major propaganda megaphone, Politico.

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Unlike the rancid, religious cult-like climate propaganda mills housed within, say, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times, E&E most often at least made a real, though often token effort to tell both sides of the story. Yes, the alarmist side always gets the bulk of attention, its arguments always just parroted without balancing information or negative inferences, but at least the stories would contain a quote or two from the other side of the argument.

I freely admit I’ve celebrated at the news when the WaPo eliminated its own in-house climate cut-and-paste fear operation and laid off the vast majority of the employees there, along with similar announcements from other leftwing media outlets over the past year, as the alarmist movement has fallen out of favor. Those moves were net positives for U.S. society and indicative of a healing energy world at large, and deserved celebration.