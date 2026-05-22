I want to share with you this clip of Fox News host of The Five, Greg Gutfeld, discussing the collapse of the climate alarm hoax which as bled our society of trillions of dollars over the last 30 years.

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It is glorious - a transcript follows:

Partial Transcript:

After decades of screaming that the planet is six minutes away from extinction, the UN-backed climate change panel just rescinded its doomsday predictions. Turns out the so-called model they used for years, which projected massive sea level rises, global crop failures, and rapid melting of glaciers was about as authentic as Ilhan Omar’s marriage.

True, the 99% of scientists who once claimed the debate was over changed their minds. And why not? Hell, climate change hasn’t even killed Keith Richards.

And if you hate polar bears, I got bad news. The only thing endangering them is RFK Jr.’s appetite. So America’s fine, except of course, we’re poorer for it. Because we paid for the fake fear by the billions.

So where did it go? We can see where most fraud is now, California, Minneapolis, Ohio. But what about this? Who got paid? Was it all the people who told us that by 2025, Miami would be Atlantis? Children would bike to school in scuba gear and Irish people would burst into flames at the beach?

Al Gore got rich predicting the earth would become a rotisserie chicken by now. But where is he now? Talk about extinct. The last time I saw him, I had a soul patch.

Those were the days. In reality, climate hysteria has been the greatest white-collar scam since Columbia House offered me 12 CDs for a penny. NGOs, consultants, green energy middlemen, carbon credit traders, university departments, activists flying private to save the planet, everybody got paid.

Meanwhile, birds and whales get slaughtered by windmills. Fields are covered in solar panels and we’re forced to use paper straws as limp as my wrist during pride month. And our pockets were getting picked throughout.

Remember the Inflation Reduction Act? The most misleading name since Magic Johnson. Nothing magical about that. They told us it was about lowering costs and helping families and fighting inflation when it was really about funneling billions into a massive scam. And no surprise, it caused inflation to shoot up like Nikki Sixx in a backstage porta potty.

What a surprise. The thing that Democrats named to fix a problem made the problem worse. And when it was too late to do anything about it, old Joe admitted the con.

Biden: I’m proud to announce that my my investments that through my investments the most significant climate change law ever and by the way it is a 369 billion dollar bill it’s called the, we, we, we, we, we should have named it what it was

Gutfeld: Yeah! You should have! But you didn’t, you called a $400 billion slush fund for climate hucksterism an inflation bill so you could get away with it. And if you were questioned about it, then you were called a Nazi, which is why this UN reversal matters. Because it was never about morality, it was about money.

They used fear of an imaginary problem to take your money and control everything in your life, your gas stove, pickup truck, burger. Ever notice how the things they targeted the most or things uniquely American, I’m surprised I didn’t make the list.

Meanwhile, they had kids so scared that young people who started out looking like this suddenly started looking like THIS. A massive survey of 16- to 25-year-olds found that more than 50% reported feeling anxiety, helplessness and guilt over climate change. It’s the kind that affects their daily functioning. It’s so bad I no longer hire them to walk on my back.

So the UN is backing off after calling you a climate denier as if questioning the faulty models is like denying the Holocaust. But no big apology, no refund check, no ‘our bad.’

Because in the end, they got what they wanted. The motive wasn’t the environment, it was greed. The instrument was fear. Once panic becomes an industry, there’s no incentive to calm people down. That’s why every Dem crisis now comes with a consultant, a nonprofit, a celebrity telethon, and a 900 page spending bill. Every apocalypse is a business model. And for the climate change scammers, no business had been hotter.