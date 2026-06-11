President Donald Trump shocked reporters and much of the world on Wednesday with the news that the U.S. Navy has using been escorting oil tankers and other commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz on a daily basis for several weeks, claiming they’d added more than 100 million barrels of oil onto the open market in the process:

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Here’s a clip of part of his remarks:

Note the President’s contention that the U.S. - not the IRGC - now controls the Strait of Hormuz. CentCom reinforced that contention last night after the IRGC had claimed the Strait is closed by posting this:

Trump haters in and out of America’s worthless propaganda media initially expressed skepticism over the President’s claims, as their TDS affliction overrode their ability to actually think yet again.