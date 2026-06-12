First, this “deal” with Iran isn’t even a final agreement. It’s just an MOU, an outline of a process to get to a final agreement. That’s according to Axios, which has had the best information pipeline from the White House throughout the Iran Conflict.

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But before we get into the details on what is really in this MOU, let’s clarify what is NOT in it.

If you are a regular on X, you may have seen this bit of rancid propaganda posted by a number of pure scam posters like Dr. Eli David:

I won’t post the full text here, but just know that this post is, in a word, bullshit. Unfortunately, Dr. David has a huge audience on X, so this rancid bullshit - which David admits up front comes from Iran state media (which is sadly regularly posted by influential accounts here on Substack as well) is going to get a lot of play this morning.