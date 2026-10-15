[Note: I’m trying a different approach to these periodic reports designed to get more energy-related content to readers here on a regular basis. Feedback is appreciated.]
Here are 10 of the biggest energy-related stories circulating in the media today (October 15, 2026), based on coverage from Bloomberg, Reuters, Financial Times, Enerdata, Wall Street Journal, OilPrice.com, and others.
Oil prices dip after earlier gains amid Middle East shipping and attack risks
Brent crude fell toward ~$104–105/bbl (WTI near ~$94) as traders weighed Houthi strikes on a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Dhahran, ship attacks/sinkings near the Strait of Hormuz, and Iranian claims of new targeting tactics. This followed recent gains; the U.S. is also considering easing sanctions on “shadow fleet” tankers to ease transport costs. Supplies have been constrained by the broader Iran-related conflict. Bloomberg
Ukraine resumes strikes on Russian oil refineries after failed “energy ceasefire” - On Monday, I predicted here that the “energy ceasefire” announced by President Trump on Sunday would last no more than 48 hours before Ukraine and its European masters started lobbing drones at Russian refineries again. I was only off by 24 hours or so. Go figure.
President Zelenskyy told the FT “We’re done” and ordered a resumption after a short pause. Trump had announced an energy ceasefire (tied to a Russian diesel supply deal aimed at lowering high fuel prices ahead of U.S. midterms), but Russia continued strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. A Ukrainian drone strike hit a refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region. Reuters