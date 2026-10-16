Here are 10 of the biggest energy-related stories circulating in the media today (Friday, October 16, 2026), based on coverage from Bloomberg, Reuters, Enerdata, Dow Jones/Morningstar, OilPrice.com, and others.
Venture Global expands gas-fired power for AI data centers - Sure, the opposition to data center funded by leftwing billionaires and China is having an impact on the mid-term election polls - just as the Democrats had hoped -but that doesn’t mean the build-out has been impeded to any great extent. VG sees the future for powering data centers, and it is natural gas.
The LNG exporter signed frame agreements with GE Vernova and Baker Hughes covering up to 16 new ~720 MW power-island units (potentially ~11.5 GW total). This supports behind-the-meter, grid-independent generation that could enable up to 10 GW of AI computing capacity by 2034 on company-controlled sites, building on existing island-mode power at its LNG facilities. Reuters
Oil prices head for a second weekly gain amid Middle East supply risks - The other big issue impacting election polls is the price of oil, and how that has raised the prices of gasoline and diesel at the pump. Those prices remain stubbornly high despite President Trump’s best efforts to bring them down.
Brent is around $105/bbl (up modestly for the week) and WTI near $97, supported by ongoing Hormuz shipping attacks (including confirmation that a sunk container ship was hit by an Iranian projectile), Houthi-Saudi exchanges, and related risks. Daily prices eased slightly as traders weighed these factors against reserve releases and other measures. Bloomberg