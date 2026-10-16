Venture Global expands gas-fired power for AI data centers - Sure, the opposition to data center funded by leftwing billionaires and China is having an impact on the mid-term election polls - just as the Democrats had hoped -but that doesn’t mean the build-out has been impeded to any great extent. VG sees the future for powering data centers, and it is natural gas.

The LNG exporter signed frame agreements with GE Vernova and Baker Hughes covering up to 16 new ~720 MW power-island units (potentially ~11.5 GW total). This supports behind-the-meter, grid-independent generation that could enable up to 10 GW of AI computing capacity by 2034 on company-controlled sites, building on existing island-mode power at its LNG facilities.⁠ ⁠Reuters