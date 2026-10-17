Here are the 10 most impactful energy stories dominating media coverage as of October 17, 2026. The narrative is dominated by soaring oil and diesel prices driven by geopolitical risks in the Middle East (Houthi attacks linked to the broader Iran conflict) and Russia-Ukraine energy infrastructure strikes, plus U.S. policy moves under President Trump aimed at easing fuel costs ahead of midterms.
Brent crude hits ~$110/bbl for the first time since May (settled at $109.86, up 3.7%; WTI at $101.41, up 3.5%). - This is really getting out of hand. The higher these prices go, the bigger the losses the GOP will suffer on November 3. The band-aid solutions President Trump has tried have all miserably failed to contain prices. The only real solution remains, of course, ending the wars in Iran and Ukraine, neither of which seems anywhere in sight.
Weekly gains were ~4.9% for Brent and ~10.4% for WTI. Drivers include Middle East escalation fears (including unverified reports of potential Iranian moves and Saudi infrastructure risks) and Russian diesel supply concerns. Oil is up more than 75% year-to-date amid the Iran war and related disruptions. Diesel and gasoline futures also rose, with seasonal highs. Businesstimes
Trump signs executive order waiving new Russia sanctions and tariffs under the Graham Act. - Another presidential band-aid that won’t work.
The order (citing U.S. national interests) suspends measures including up to 500% tariffs on Russian goods and 100% duties on major buyers of Russian oil/gas or sanctions evaders. It follows the diesel deal and comes before the provisions took effect. Ukraine condemned it; Russia welcomed it. Earlier sanctions remain in place, and Trump retains authority to reinstate measures. Washington Post