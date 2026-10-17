Brent crude hits ~$110/bbl for the first time since May (settled at $109.86, up 3.7%; WTI at $101.41, up 3.5%). - This is really getting out of hand. The higher these prices go, the bigger the losses the GOP will suffer on November 3. The band-aid solutions President Trump has tried have all miserably failed to contain prices. The only real solution remains, of course, ending the wars in Iran and Ukraine, neither of which seems anywhere in sight.



Weekly gains were ~4.9% for Brent and ~10.4% for WTI. Drivers include Middle East escalation fears (including unverified reports of potential Iranian moves and Saudi infrastructure risks) and Russian diesel supply concerns. Oil is up more than 75% year-to-date amid the Iran war and related disruptions. Diesel and gasoline futures also rose, with seasonal highs.⁠ Businesstimes