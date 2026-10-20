Here are 10 of the biggest energy-related stories circulating in the media today (Tuesday, October 20, 2026), based on coverage from Bloomberg, Financial Times, Enerdata, OilPrice.com, Reuters, and others.
Brent climbs to five-month highs near $110–111 on Iran/Hormuz risks - I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but there is no real solution to high gasoline and diesel prices until the wars in Ukraine and Iran are ended. Interestingly, oil prices over $100/bbl are now barely a news story in the legacy media. The new paradigm is being normalized.
Oil is trading at multi-month peaks as Iranian attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz intensify and Iran’s First Vice President says Tehran has “no choice” but to assert control over the chokepoint. Houthi strikes on Saudi energy sites (including Aramco facilities) add to the risk premium, outweighing some sanctions relief. CNBC
Trump waives key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs - This is Trump trying to mitigate oil prices, and thus gas and diesel prices at the pump. This is Trump dealing in futility, putting band aids on bullet wounds.
Citing U.S. national interests (and ahead of midterms), President Trump signed an executive order waiving newly enacted sanctions and penalties tied to Russian energy exports, following a diesel supply deal. He has indicated the decision is not fully final, and markets are assessing the impact on supplies. Enerdata