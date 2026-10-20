Brent climbs to five-month highs near $110–111 on Iran/Hormuz risks - I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but there is no real solution to high gasoline and diesel prices until the wars in Ukraine and Iran are ended. Interestingly, oil prices over $100/bbl are now barely a news story in the legacy media. The new paradigm is being normalized.

Oil is trading at multi-month peaks as Iranian attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz intensify and Iran’s First Vice President says Tehran has “no choice” but to assert control over the chokepoint. Houthi strikes on Saudi energy sites (including Aramco facilities) add to the risk premium, outweighing some sanctions relief.⁠ ⁠CNBC