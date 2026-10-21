Oil prices rise back above $110 on Middle East supply risks - Can’t help noticing the Trump administration has basically dropped the talking point that oil prices will be dropping soon in recent weeks. That’s probably because they won’t be doing that anytime soon. Brent crude crossed ~$110 again (WTI near $99) as traders focused on persistent Hormuz shipping attacks (including a supertanker hitting a mine), Houthi strikes on Saudi energy sites, and conflicting signals on US-Iran diplomacy. Goldman Sachs has flagged a potential further shock if tanker rates stay elevated. ⁠ Live.euronext

UK government approves drilling at the Jackdaw North Sea gas field - Every once in a great while, even the communists running the UK are forced to own up to energy reality. This is one of those times.

After years of delays and legal challenges over climate impacts, ministers approved production at the Adura (Shell/Equinor) Jackdaw field east of Aberdeen. Gas is expected to start flowing as early as this month; the government cites energy security and an “Energy Wealth Fund” from tax revenues, while critics note it will not lower bills this winter and contributes a small share of UK supply. Rosebank remains under review.⁠BBC⁠Oilprice

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