There is no denying that 2025 has not been a good year for the progress of the energy transition, that aspirational dream of shifting the global energy system away from heavy reliance on fossil fuels to greener solutions like wind, solar, hydrogen and other renewable forms of energy. The recent, latest failure of COP30 delegates to reach a consensus agreement on a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels was just the latest in a long series of daggers to the heart of this costly global project.

Gates, Corporate CEOs Become Scapegoats For Energy Transition Failures

COP30 convened in Belem, Brazil just weeks after billionaire and long-time energy transition advocate Bill Gates published a 5,500 word piece detailing a shift in direction in his environmental funding which one critic referred to as “a gut punch” to the heart of the movement. “Climate change will not be the end of civilization,” Gates wrote as the first what he called “Three tough truths” which justify his change in philosophy, thus negating one of the main arguments in the advocacy narrative for the transition itself.