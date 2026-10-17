Gasoline and diesel prices are just too damn high going into this year’s mid-term elections, and Republicans appear set to pay a price for that reality. But a month ago, the conventional wisdom said this would become the data center election, as Democrats exploited the hot issue in concert with an astroturf protest movement funded by leftwing billionaires and China.

What happened? Let’s review.

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In mid-September, former president Barack Obama urged Democrat party candidates to seize on the issues surrounding data centers as the centerpiece of their campaigns, raising expectations that the 2026 midterm elections would turn on the issue. Those expectations seemed reasonable given Obama’s continuing influence in Democratic circles.

As is typical of the former president, he appeared to take both sides of the issue in a conversation with House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, as reported by the New York Times.