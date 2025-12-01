The October EV Sales Crash - U.S. EV sales crashed in October following the expiration of the IRA’s absurd $7500/unit subsidy. Sales for the month dropped 30.3% year over year in the most predictable outcome since the Texas Longhorns last defeated the Rice Owls in football.

Key Excerpt: The tax credit expired on Sept. 30, which led to a surge of EV buying to get the federal subsidy while it lasted. The sales drop will further pinch the margins for U.S. EV manufacturers, most of whom were losing money on electric cars even when sales were buoyant. GM, Ford and Stellantis are adjusting their EV production to account for the sales plunge. “EV profitability remains a distant dream for nearly every automaker,” Cox said in October.

Many Americans love their electric cars or trucks, and perhaps EVs can hold their own in the post-subsidy marketplace. But that’s where their future should be determined, not in the backrooms of Congress or the White House. One problem with the subsidies, supercharged by the Biden Administration, is that they created a false market for EVs that exceeded genuine consumer demand.

The GOP Congress helped taxpayers by eliminating the EV credit, saving tens of billions of dollars. Buy that Tesla or Ford F-150 Lightning if you want, but the American way is to do it on your own dime.

US oil production rose to record high in September, EIA data shows - Hey, remember when the conventional wisdom said that U.S. oil production was going to tank with this year’s lower commodity prices? Yeah, that was wrong, as the conventional wisdom surrounding the oil industry generally seems to be. Matter of fact, US oil drillers have managed to increase domestic production by almost half a million barrels of oil per day during 2025, to 13.844 million bpd in September.

Interestingly, much of the increase during this year has come from New Mexico, where the Biden apparatchiks were able to suppress growth due to the preponderance of federal lands in the state. Go figure.

Key Excerpt: Oil output in New Mexico, the second-largest oil-producing state, hit a record 2.351 million bpd, while output from the federal offshore gulf region rose to 1.983 million bpd in September, the highest since February 2020.

Future U.S. oil production growth is expected to be concentrated in the offshore gulf region as the country’s top onshore fields move towards peak output.

U.S. gross natural gas production from the Lower 48 states in September fell to 122.17 billion cubic feet per day, down slightly from August’s all-time high of 122.8 bcfd, according to the agency’s 914 production report.

VW Aims To Cut Development Costs In Half With New “Made In China” Car - In another example of how the west’s obsession with bowing to the altar of net-zero, one of Germany’s premiere automakers is now a dependency of the Chinese communist party in its drive to make affordable electric cars. So sad.

Key Excerpt: Volkswagen says it can build an electric car entirely in China at roughly half the cost of producing one in Germany, helped by quicker development, lower labor expenses, easier battery sourcing and a more efficient supply chain, according to FT.

After heavy investment in its new R&D base in Hefei, which includes more than 100 labs for software, hardware and powertrain testing, the company says it can now validate software, hardware and full vehicles at the same time.

According to VW’s China technology chief Thomas Ulbrich, the facility gives engineering teams “an entirely new level of integration,” allowing them to shorten decision cycles and speed up innovation. VW says the development timeline for new Chinese EVs is about 30 per cent shorter than the traditional 50-month process.

Sorry about the paucity of stories - it was a slow weekend.

That is all.