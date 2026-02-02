Ford held talks with China’s Xiaomi over EV partnership, FT reports - God help Ford CEO Jim Farley if this report is accurate and he held these talks during Donald Trump’s presidency. Ford says the report is “completely false,” yet Reuters has supposedly confirmed the initial report by the FT, for what that’s worth these days. Which isn’t much, come to think of it.

Anyway, then-candidate Trump made a huge deal during 2024 about keeping Chinese carmakers out of the US market and swore he’d never let it happen. If Farley really is entertaining the prospect of giving BYD a beachhead into the US, then Trump might just levy a special internal Tariff on Ford and impose sanctions on Farley personally. Hooboy.