Good Q&A here between Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth. Pay particular attention to the section about a minute in in which Wirth talks about the value AI tech brings to the company’s Permian operations:

Transcript:

Bartiromo: And you told the analyst at that last analyst day that the company is accelerating its exploration strategy with a 50% increase in its capital budget. You talked about entering 10 new basins and increased acreage by 50% over the past two years. Double tiers?

Wirth: Exploration is fundamental to continuing to bring resource into our portfolio. We do have 10 new frontier basin positions in areas that are not proven hydrocarbon provinces. This is akin to wildcatting. And so we will be exploring for oil in places where it’s not been found. We’ll continue to explore in areas where there are large proven systems where we may existing infrastructure and it makes it more economic and shortens the cycle time to develop those resources when you find them. But as we look at these new technologies including AI and what they can do to help us see things that we couldn’t see before, we use 3D and now 4D seismic imaging to understand the subsurface, we intend to increase our activity and our spending in exploration with the expectation of finding the energy that’s going to continue to power the world for many decades into the future.

Bartiromo: That is amazing. I know you highlighted one of the most exciting applications in the shale and type business where you talked about the Apollo AI machine learning based projects, all the tools that you’re using there.

Wirth: We’ve got a tremendous amount of data, we’ve got thousands and thousands of wells, we have got operations to spread across two states, and understanding how to continue to develop that in a way that’s very efficient, that avoids interference between adjacent wells and activity going on there, optimizing the development program, optimizing every aspect of our operations to maximize uptime or reduce downtime is tailor-made for these AI systems that get stronger the more data that you feed them. And we have massive amounts of data in the Permian Basin that as that goes into these models and the models ingest it, they can work faster than the human brain can. They can see things that are difficult for people to see. They can work 24 hours a day and give us the ability to optimize that development in a way that generates strong returns and performance that we’ve never had before, and so we’re very excited about that.

Bartiromo: Are there also new opportunities right now onshore in Iraq?

Wirth: We have been in discussions in iraq withthe government. We’ve actually signed an agreement to take a look at some exploration acreage there we’ve been involved in discussions on some other fields that are already producing uh...we don’t have any deals to announce yet but it’s a country that is blessed with tremendous resource. The terms over the last decade and a half or so have not been very competitive with other places where we could invest, and so the ability to generate a return on investment hasn’t been attractive enough for us to go into the country. That’s beginning to change, and I think Iraq has recognized it needs to compete against other countries around the world, and we’re seeing positive moves in the fiscal regime that make it more attractive to us to potentially invest.