“The World Needs More Oil” - A few years ago you’d have never seen the CEO of Shell or any other European oil company utter those words at the top of his messaging. But times have changed and so has the business plan at Shell. In the clip below, CEO Wael Sawan does a good, succinct job of explaining just how much new oil the industry must find each here just to make up for natural declines.

Transcript:

Let’s start off with the broader picture there, Ben, to say that the world needs more oil. We’re growing at 1 million barrels per day demand at the moment, consistently, and natural declines on existing fields are around 5 million barrels a day. So we’re having to replenish around 6% of global production every single year. Venezuela just makes up 1% of current production. So we need that oil to be able to make sure we can match the demand.

Good to see Shell on top of the real equation here: The world needs more oil and it is going to keep needing more oil every year for decades to come.