President Trump’s Head-Spinning Pivot on an Emergency Oil Release - “Head-spinning” is a pretty accurate term for it. The agreement by the Trump administration to release a flummoxing 172 million barrels of oil from the already depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the IEA’s 400-million-barrel Rube Goldberg scheme is truly mind-boggling given the circumstances.

Share

This is not as bad as Biden’s horrific abuse of the SPR for purely political reasons since a real emergency actually does exist in the oil markets right now, but the circumstances are eerily similar: A White House worried about losing big-time in the mid-term elections decides to flood a huge slice of the reserve onto the global market to try to dampen rising prices for gas at the pump and stem a new wave of likely inflation.

I might have stomached a still-too-much 100-million-barrel contribution by the U.S. with Japan and the European countries most impacted by a looming oil shock shouldering a larger burden. But this deal in which the U.S. pitching in a 43% slice of the pie is simply unjustified by the circumstances at hand.

And here’s the worst part: As I told Tim Stewart and Stu Turley in yesterday’s podcast posted here, I see no way to take this huge withdrawal as anything other than a clear signal that the White House expects this conflict with Iran to linger well beyond the President’s claims of a 4-5 week duration. This is not planning for a quick conflict resolution - it’s planning for a longer-term war.

Ugh.