Oil rises after Trump rejects Iran’s response to US peace proposal - this would qualify as our least surprising headline of the day, one that’s been repeated half a dozen times across the last month as our deal-obsessed President continues to try to negotiate a deal with people incapable of making any deal in good faith. Matter of fact: They aren’t simply incapable of doing it - they are fundamentally opposed to doing it as a matter of religious zeal.

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In all seriousness: This latest proposal from Iran - after a week+ of stalling - is essentially the same proposal they’ve submitted 3 or 4 times before. These talks are going nowhere, and, as I’ve said and written repeatedly over the last 5 or 6 weeks, it gets harder and harder to see how there can be any peaceful resolution to this conflict.

Surely, this madness will stop at some point, but when is anyone’s guess.

Key Excerpt:

Oil prices rallied on Monday, a day after President Donald Trump said Iran’s response ‌to a U.S. peace proposal was “unacceptable,” raising supply fears as the Strait of Hormuz stayed largely closed, which kept the global market tight. Brent crude futures climbed $2.70 or 2.67% to $103.99 a barrel at 0902 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $97.66 a barrel, up $2.24, or 2.35%. They rose to $105.99 and $100.37 ​a barrel, respectively, earlier in the session. Last week, both contracts recorded 6% weekly losses on hopes for an imminent ​end to the 10-week-old conflict that would allow oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz. “Despite reassuring noises ⁠that back channels are still open and the parties are talking, our take is that the U.S. and Iran are as ​far away from agreement as when this supposed ceasefire started,” PVM Oil Associates analyst John Evans said. “We do not see anything ​changing before Donald Trump visits China and asks for Beijing’s aid in pressuring Iran.” Trump is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday and is expected to discuss Iran among other topics with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to U.S. officials.

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