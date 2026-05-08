Let’s begin with this video clip of API President Mike Sommers talking about the incredible benefits of natural gas in power generation:

That’s all great - delightful, really - and I respect Mr. Sommers and the job he’s done at API. Frankly, I think he’s been the most effective leader of that association of major oil companies I’ve seen in my 47 years in and around the oil industry.

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All that having been said, Mr. Sommers and API are doing the industry and the country a tremendous disservice by their ongoing endorsement of a bill which would vastly expand ethanol mandates and subsidies by allowing the sale of E15 fuel throughout the country on a year-round basis. The bill, sponsored by Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), was rejected for inclusion in the Farm Bill passed last week by the House of Representatives, and is up for a standalone vote next week.

API has been lobbying in favor of the bill on behalf of its major integrated companies, who have long sought to marginalize small refiners who are harmed by EPA requirements to blend ethanol and the costs that come with it. Make no mistake: This big refiners vs. small refiners is a serious rivalry since the smaller operations produce about half of the gasoline and diesel we consume on a daily basis.

I have no personal animosity towards API or Mr. Sommers, but they are simply doing the wrong thing here and need to be called out for it.

They should not be endorsing a ramping up of this Renewable Fuel Standard system which:

- takes millions of acres of prime farmland out of the food system to manufacture a fake “renewable” fuel which is not needed,

- cuts gas mileage in cars,

- damages engines, and

- provides no observable environmental benefit whatsoever.

Instead, in a sane world, API’s lobbyists ought to be fighting to influence congress to repeal the RFS entirely.

With no apologies to Mr. Sommers and his major refining members, that is my rant for today.

Let’s move on…

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