After Years of Protests, Environmentalists Are Fighting to Save Nuclear Plants - As Darren McGavin, playing the father in “A Christmas Story” says, “Why, that’s real news!” The WSJ reports on a protest which took place in Belgium this week, where environmental activists staged a demonstration whose goal was not to shut down a 50-year-old nuclear plant, but to keep it running. This is one I did not have on my bingo card for 2025.

Key Excerpt: A 50-year-old reactor here was about to shut permanently last week after years of antinuclear protests, when a mysterious projection appeared on its massive cooling tower: the title of the Queen song “Don’t Stop Me Now” next to an image of Freddie Mercury raising his fist in the air.

The stunt was pulled off by activists aiming to save the reactor, taking a page from the antinuclear playbook of Greenpeace and other groups who long sought to close it. The Belgian government also wants to keep the reactor running—after repealing a 22-year-old law this year that required a phaseout of nuclear energy.

The problem: Its operator, France’s Engie, says it is too late. The company shut the reactor at the Tihange plant last week and is pushing ahead with a plan to dismantle it. Engie wants out of the nuclear energy business, which for decades has subjected it to antinuclear protests and the changing whims of Belgian politics.

Belgium’s topsy-turvy nuclear debate is a reflection of how radically perceptions of nuclear power have changed across the West and beyond in just a few years. Where once governments and the public saw safety risks, some now see a source of low-carbon electricity that is crucial to help economies shift away from fossil fuels.