Trump claims Russia and Ukraine agree to energy ceasefire - You probably have seen that President Trump announced what he calls an “energy ceasefire” on Sunday, promising that both Valdimir Putin and Volodomyr Zelenskyy agreed to it.

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Just one problem: According to this story at Axios, the whole thing caught Zelenskyy completely by surprise. You can’t make it up.

Key Excerpt:

President Trump claimed Sunday that Russia and Ukraine agreed to an “energy ceasefire“ and will halt attacks on each other’s energy facilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells Axios the announcement “was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree.” Why it matters: An “energy ceasefire” would be a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough ahead of the winter. It remains unclear if Russia indeed agreed to stop the strikes. Trump made a similar announcement last month, but neither party confirmed that there was a deal. Both Russia and Ukraine continued attacking energy infrastructure. What they’re saying: “Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. In a short interview after Trump’s announcement, Zelensky told Axios, “If President Trump negotiated it with Putin, please tell us when the ceasefire begins. We are ready, and we will accept it.”

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Yeah, this isn’t going to go well.

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