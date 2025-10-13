Maersk cancels $475 million contract for US-bound offshore wind vessel - In an extraordinary move, Maersk cancelled a contract with Danish company Seatrium to deliver a vessel designed to help build out the Equinor-operated Empire Wind project offshore New York even though the vessel’s construction was almost 99% complete. The Trump Interior Department issued a stop-work order on Empire Wind earlier this year, but ended it after a month in an apparent deal with New York Governor Kathy Hochul to allow natural gas pipeline construction in her state.

The move by Maersk apparently came as a surprise to Equinor, which told Reuters it is currently evaluating its options.

Key Excerpt: Shipbuilder Seatrium (SEAT.SI), opens new tab said Denmark’s Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), opens new tab terminated a $475 million contract for a nearly finished offshore wind vessel that was intended to work on a project off the coast of New York.

The wind turbine installation vessel is 98.9% complete and was built to serve Equinor’s (EQNR.OL), opens new tab Empire Wind, Singapore-based Seatrium said in a statement on Friday. Maersk confirmed the cancellation, citing construction delays, but would not say whether it had paid for the work completed.