Trump trade rep says new 100% tariff on China depends on Beijing’s next move - In an interview with CNBC, U.S. Trade Rep Jamieson Greer put the onus on the Chinese government to revise last week’s crackdown on rare earth minerals exports if it wishes to avoid being hit with a new, 100% tariff on its U.S. exports. Greer’s comments coincided with President Trump’s post on Truth Social slamming the Xi government for its refusal to accept imports of U.S. soybeans. It’s all a part of what will certainly become a steady stream of public back and forth in the lead up to Trump’s meeting with Xi in South Korea at the end of the month.

Key Excerpt: President Donald Trump could still slap China with 100% tariffs on Nov. 1 or sooner, depending on Beijing’s next move in a dispute over rare earths, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC Tuesday.

“A lot depends on what the Chinese do,” Greer told CNBC in an interview. “They are the ones who have chosen to make this major escalation.”