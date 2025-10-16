US judge dismisses youth activists’ lawsuit challenging Trump’s energy policies - Another piece of absurdist climate lawfare was righteously dismissed in Montana yesterday when an Obama-appointed federal judge correctly ruled (will wonders never cease?) the courts don’t have the authority to run federal climate policy. Go figure.

Share

Naturally, the plaintiff children - most of whom are now adults - promised to appeal, saying, "We will appeal — because courts cannot offer more protection to fossil fuel companies seeking to preserve their profits than to young Americans seeking to preserve their right.” Of course, that is not what the judge did in this case at all: What he did was properly recognize the Separation of Powers Clause in the U.S. Constitution.