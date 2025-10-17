The US is paying the price for complacency with China. Time is running out. - Good object lesson here in a piece at Semafor. In 2010, China, without advance warning, cut off shipments of rare earth minerals to Japan in the midst of a territorial dispute between the two countries.

Japan responded by implementing a mass national program to free itself from Chinese imports of the minerals. The Obama administration either didn’t notice or simply didn’t care (more likely) and moved ahead with its climate alarm agenda in which it implemented an array of unprecedented regulations which clamped down on America’s domestic mining industry even harder. We all know the rest, and now here we are.

Key Excerpt: In 2010, during a flare-up of a long-simmering territorial dispute between China and Japan, Beijing unleashed a weapon it had never used before.