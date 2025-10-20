Trump preparing to reopen Alaska wildlife refuge for oil drilling - For the umpteenth time, the federal Interior Department is preparing to offer leases to drill for oil in a tiny sliver of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR. This battle has come around to DC every few years since the 1970s thanks to lobbying by a handful of major oil companies, including Shell, BP, and ConocoPhillips. It has failed every time in the past for a wide array of reasons - some rational, others fantastical - and will most likely fail again this time unless President Trump wants to risk losing 3-5% of his public approval rating over it. That seems both unwise, and doubtful.

I always hated when this debate arose during my career in the industry because of the inevitable hit to the entire industry’s reputation that inevitably takes place thanks to the incredibly - but predictably - biased cover of the issue by the legacy media. Sure, there’s a ton of oil beneath the surface of the coastal plain where the companies will propose to drill. The official estimate is 8-10 billion barrels, which would multiply quickly once exportation operations began. Remember that the USGS’s original resource estimate for the Wolfcamp Shale was ~3 billion - today, it is more than 10 times that volume.

The trouble for the industry invariably becomes that every fact-based argument is easily offset by images of caribou and polar bears prancing across the pristine frozen tundra, accompanied by howls of protest from the climate alarm lobby, whose talking points are parroted across 60 Minutes and all the Sunday morning talk shows. It’s a losing battle, but API seems determined to fight it one more tiresome time.