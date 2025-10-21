U.S. and Australia sign critical minerals agreement with $8.5 billion project pipeline - Another big equity deal with the U.S. government taking interests in existing projects and helping fund new ones in the rare earth minerals mining, processing and refining sectors in Australia. One of the projects has the War Department helping to fund the building of a 100 metric-ton-per-year gallium refinery in western Australia to help meet the needs of the military.

The U.S. and Australian governments plan to invest $3 billion in the next few years with the Import-Export Bank approving credit applications which would unlock more than $5 billion in private investments. The objective is clear: To establish supply chains for these crucial minerals that are outside the control of China. China possesses by far the largest reserves of rare earth minerals on earth, and controls an estimated 80% of global refining capacity, and 90% of global capacity to build the high-grade magnets so critical to military weapons systems.

From Trump’s standpoint, the deal helps give him more leverage in his upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea.