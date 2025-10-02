BP’s New Chairman Calls for Urgency in Push to Simplify the Business - BP board Chairman Albert Manifold isn’t satisfied with the pace of the shift back to investments in the company’s core oil and gas business, and isn’t shy about publicly saying so. More than any single company, BP’s own sea change in philosophy highlights the sea change taking place right now in the global energy space. Just 5 years ago, remember, BP’s CEO Bernard Looney was tiresomely telling anyone who would listen that the company would be completely out of the oil business by 2040. Now, Manifold apparently wants the British giant out of the renewables industry yesterday.

It’s breathtaking, really.

Key Excerpt: In a message to staff on Wednesday, Albert Manifold said the oil major needs to carefully look at its portfolio and suggested further assets would be sold to simplify what he described as an overly complex business.

Manifold said it was clear the company’s change of direction is the right approach and that great progress has been made, but called for faster delivery as it battles lower profitability and high levels of debt.

The British energy major is seeking to revive its fortunes after strategic missteps caused its shares to lag behind rivals Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron. Meanwhile, activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in the company with a view to pushing for significant changes.