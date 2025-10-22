JERA Nex BP halts development of US Beacon wind project as costs soar - Jera Nex BP, a joint venture between BP and Japan-based wind developer Jera, plan to call it quits on the Beacon Wind project offshore Massachusetts in the face of supply chain and public policy headwinds. Another big win for the Trump administration in its efforts to kill this unneeded industry which causes so much harm to marine life and the commercial fishing industry. The decision is also no doubt driven by BP’s year-long effort to rid itself of former CEO’s Bernard Looney’s looney and unprofitable renewables ventures.

Key Excerpt: JERA Nex BP said it did not see a viable path to develop the Beacon project in the current environment and that it would close its operating activities in the United States.

The potential generating capacity of the project was 2.6 gigawatts, enough to power over 1 million homes in the northeastern United States.

The company will retain the Beacon lease rights off the coast of Massachusetts and wait for a more favourable time to resume development, it added.

BP and JERA agreed in December to form one of the world’s largest offshore wind operators. Its creation reflected BP’s retreat from offshore wind to spend more on higher-return oil and gas operations.