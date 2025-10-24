Interior Takes Bold Steps to Expand Energy, Local Control and Land Access in Alaska - As indicated last week, the Interior Department formally said on Thursday that it will open 1.56 million acres of coastal lands in the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to leasing and drilling in the coming months. The notice also says DOI will take solicitations for acreage to be included in an upcoming lease sale focused on the National Petroleum Reserve (NPR-A) in Alaska during 2026.

Key Excerpt: The Coastal Plain of Alaska holds some of the most promising untapped energy resources in the United States and plays a critical role in strengthening national energy security. The Department has issued a new record of decision reopening 1.56 million acres of the Coastal Plain to oil and gas leasing—reversing the previous administration’s 2024 plan that restricted development to the statutory minimum. This action fulfills the direction of Executive Order 14153, Secretarial Order 3422, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The Department is also restoring leases to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, allowing development to move forward. The leases were cancelled by the previous administration in a decision later overturned by the courts.