ConocoPhillips to lay off a quarter of staff by end of 2026 - In a sign of increasingly hard times in the domestic oil and gas industry, the country’s largest independent upstream company plans to lay off some of its Canadian employees in the coming days. Per a memo leaked to Reuters, it also plans to cut its global workforce by 25% by the end of next year amid persistent low oil prices.

Key Excerpt: A fall in oil prices has put ConocoPhillips and its U.S. rivals under pressure this year, forcing them to cut staff, curb capital spending and reduce drilling.

U.S. oil major Chevron announced it would lay off, opens new tab up to 20% of its staff in February, and other energy companies, including SLB (SLB.N), and BP (BP.L), are also cutting their workforces.

In Canada, the major domestic oil sands players have remained relatively sheltered from the downturn, due to years of cost-cutting and the insulating effects of a lower Canadian dollar, which makes Canadian oil exports more attractive to foreign buyers.

But the U.S. industry’s pain has spread to Canada, with U.S.-owned companies beginning to cut their Canadian divisions as they consolidate operations and seek to become more efficient.

In September, Canada’s Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), which is majority-owned by ExxonMobil and has reported strong profits this year, said it would cut its workforce by about 20% by the end of 2027, part of a major restructuring that will eventually shutter most of its presence in the oil-and-gas city of Calgary.

Exxon sues California over climate disclosure laws - Extending its fight over expansion of onerous ESG-focused regulation from the EU back to the United States, ExxonMobil filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging a pair of new state laws designed to establish state-specific frameworks and requirements. Exxon says the laws conflict with federal requirements already in effect and would require the company to “serve as a mouthpiece for ideas with which it disagrees,” including climate-related financial risks.

Key Excerpt: Exxon said the laws force it to adopt California’s preferred frameworks for climate reporting, which it views as misleading and counterproductive. The oil giant said it already reports emissions and climate risks voluntarily, and objects to California’s frameworks.

California passed two laws in 2023 that would require companies to publicly report their greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks.

SB 253 requires public and private companies that are active in the state and generate revenue of more than $1 billion annually to publish an extensive account of their carbon emissions starting in 2026. The law requires the disclosure of both the companies’ own emissions and indirect emissions by their suppliers and customers.

SB 261 requires companies that operate in the state with over $500 million in revenue to disclose climate-related financial risks and strategies to mitigate risk. Exxon also argued that SB 261 conflicts with existing federal securities laws, which already regulate what publicly traded companies must disclose regarding financial and environmental risks.

Head of Apollo Group says AI power needs can’t be met by wind and solar - The amount of energy required to supply the data centers powering AI is so vast that meeting that need may be more than a lifetime away, according to a senior executive at Apollo Global. This has been plainly obvious for a year now and is a message which would have been well delivered at last year’s COP 29 conference or at January’s WEF conference in Davos. But hey, better late than never.

Key Excerpt: “The gap between what AI is demanding and what we have everywhere in the world on the grid in terms of generation and transmission is huge and will not be closed in our lifetime,” Dave Stangis, who has led and developed Apollo’s sustainability strategy over the past four years, said in an interview.

That means sustainable energy investors need to accept that renewables alone aren’t enough to power the AI age, he said. The comments encapsulate a new approach across the finance industry, where the economics of the energy transition -- a concept intended to represent the shift to a low-carbon future -- are becoming merged with the economics of an unprecedented boost in supply. “So what is happening around the world, there’s no doubt about it, is what you might call energy addition,” Stangis said. “The world is scrambling to add every source of power.”

Brookfield in Advanced Talks for Massive Nuclear Project in South Carolina - Speaking of AI needing to “add every source of power,” interesting piece here at the WSJ detailing a plan in which big power provider Santee Cooper would sell two partially completed nuclear plants to Brookfield. Brookfield would presumably complete the projects which were halted in 2017 after the project’s builder, Westinghouse Electric, filed for bankruptcy that year. Brookfield’s intent would be to sell the generation to AI datacenters planned for the region. As the story implies, there are a number of similar opportunities related to either mothballed or partially built nukes around the country, but the number is finite.

Key Excerpt: Construction of the pair of nuclear reactors at South Carolina’s sprawling V.C. Summer Nuclear Station was halted in 2017 after Santee Cooper and the plant’s then-co-owner, South Carolina Electric & Gas—now part of Dominion Energy—had already jointly spent around $9 billion.

Nuclear-project builder Westinghouse Electric, a contractor at V.C. Summer, filed for bankruptcy that year, dealing a blow to the plans. The two reactors had been among the first American nuclear power projects in years and were supposed to be operational by 2019.

Brookfield’s private-equity business bought Westinghouse out of bankruptcy in 2018, later selling the company to another Brookfield fund and Canadian uranium producer Cameco. That investment made Brookfield a natural partner for the work at V.C. Summer, Staton said.

Other big nuclear reactors went dark over the years amid competition from cheaper natural gas and renewable energy. But growing electricity demand has renewed interest in nuclear plants.

Germany Blows Up Last Nuclear Plant Towers While Economy Collapses - As a final act of absolute energy and economic insanity, Germany imploded its last two nuclear cooling towers over the weekend just to ensure all the little brainwashed people know this form of clean, reliable, and abundant power generation will never be coming back. Which of course means the country’s economy will never be coming back, either. Amazing.

Key Excerpt: On Saturday, the last cooling towers of a German nuclear power plant were demolished in Gundremmingen, Bavaria. Germany thus continues, symbolically and materially, its isolated energy policy path. Even the increasingly dramatic economic situation seems unable to shake the German spirit.

It was a gloomy, rainy day, that Saturday, October 25, 2025, when at precisely 12 o’clock noon the last two cooling towers of a German nuclear power plant collapsed into dust.

amp and cold, that’s what you’d call the weather in Swabian Gundremmingen. Typical German October weather. No trace of climate change. Even the second-perfect timing of the explosion showed a final glimpse of German virtues: at 12:01 pm, German nuclear power, embodied by the massive towers of the reactors, became history.

For now. The condemned are known to live longer, but more on that later.

Yes, the green nuclear-bashers did a thorough job. For a long time, society managed to keep these eccentrics, these dreamers with their sunflower charm and their eco-socialist utopia of a deindustrialized nation, in check.

That is all.