David Blackmon's Energy Additions

A relative of mine worked in Germany for a few years recently but is now stateside again. When I asked her if Germany will reverse course on energy policy she said they definitely won’t because they are too arrogant. I guess they will continue to take that perspective with them to the grave… very unfortunate.

