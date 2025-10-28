A Dormant Nuclear Plant in Iowa Is Poised to Power Google’s Energy Needs - While Germany’s insane government is imploding mothballed nuclear plants to ensure they can never be revived, big tech firms in America are taking the opposite approach. They’re reviving a mothballed unit at Three Mile Island and identifying a variety of other mothballed or partially completed nuclear projects around the country as targets for providing their own datacenter needs.

Share

In this latest example, Google is partnering with Nextera Energy to reopen the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa that was put into mothballs in 2020. The plan is to have it up and running in 2029, which is about half the time it would take to go through the permitting process for a new-build nuke. As I’ve pointed out before, there are a finite number of these kinds of opportunities in the U.S., but it is turning out the number is higher than I initially would have thought.