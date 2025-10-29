David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Apple's avatar
B Apple
7h

“The most important takeaway here is that he believes climate advocates should focus less on being against fossil fuels and more for human welfare.”

What a concept for Gates and it’s almost entirely connected by a profit incentive. The about-face by Big Tech in their religious adherence to wind and solar is astounding. Now that power-hungry AI has entered the scene they wonder why it’s so hard to acquire a gas turbine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lee's avatar
Lee
5h

I have considerable experience with Hecate. This isn’t the first ridiculous project they have proposed and abandoned. Hecate (heck-a-tay) is a figure from mythology. She was the queen of the witches. In every nomen there’s an omen a man once said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture