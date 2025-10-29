Bill Gates Changes Tactics on Climate Alarm Support - Bill Gates, who has spent the last 25 years being one of the prominent funders and pushers of the climate alarm narratives, now says it’s times to shift tactics. Gates remains a true believer in theories claiming human causation, because of course he does. But, according to this story at Semafor, Gates now says he no longer believes that the modest temperature rise projected by the IPCC will “cause humanity’s demise,” and urges funders to focus on solutions that actually help humanity - what a concept.

As is always the case with Mr. Gates, one likely motive would be that he has a profit-making angle for this sudden shift in his dogmatic philosophy. Or possibly, it could have to do with the fact that Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced yesterday that the Judiciary Committee will investigate the Gates Foundation over allegations it has “directed roughly $11.7 million into various arms of China’s communist-controlled government, as well as $2 million to a corporation the Department of Defense (DOD) determined works with the Chinese military and an additional $6.7 million to state-run universities that help prop up Chinese President Xi Jinping’s regime” in recent years.

It’s key to note that some of the Chinese organizations to which Gates directed those funds in turn have poured millions into U.S.-based climate alarm NGOs.

Oh, what a tangled web…

Key Excerpt: Bill Gates has a bone to pick with climate advocates, a group that he was nominally the deepest-pocketed leader of over the past decade.

In a lengthy essay today, Gates argues that some climate aid funding is being misspent on projects that try to cut back on emissions but make no tangible improvement in peoples’ health or livelihoods. And while he is strident that climate change is a “serious problem,” he is convinced that it “will not lead to humanity’s demise.”

For the world’s poorest people, their biggest problems will continue to be poverty and disease, not warming temperatures per se (although warming clearly exacerbates both problems). He points to a few examples where the well-intentioned pursuit of emissions cuts in developing countries led to negative consequences for health and well-being: Banning synthetic fertilizers pushed up crop prices; pressure on development banks to stop financing fossil fuels has made it harder to connect more people to reliable electricity.

The upcoming COP30 summit is a chance to rethink how the extremely limited pool of foreign aid available for climate purposes is spent, Gates argues. The most important takeaway here is that he believes climate advocates should focus less on being against fossil fuels and more for human welfare.

A lithium bust leaves Latin American towns in the dust - Supply and demand impacts the lithium world, as dramatically slowing demand for EVs in the U.S., Europe and even China now has crashed the lithium price and is shutting down mining towns in South America’s famed Lithium Triangle. That Triangle, consisting of northeastern Chile, northwestern Argentina, and southern Bolivia, is home to half of all known lithium resources globally.

Key Excerpt: Tolar Grande, a windswept settlement perched at 11,500 feet above sea level in northern Argentina, once received little more than a trickle of visitors. Then, in the late 2010s, hostels in the lithium-rich town began filling up with workers at mining companies, while the handful of small eateries shifted from serving the occasional tourist to feeding miners.

“Mining absorbed almost everyone,” Marta Ríos, who runs the civil registry in Tolar Grande, home to around 300 people, told Rest of World. “At first it was strange to see trucks all the time, buses full of workers — suddenly, there was no unemployment.”

As demand for electric vehicles soared, the so-called lithium triangle — spanning northern Argentina, Chile, and southern Bolivia — became the beating heart of the energy transition. Home to nearly half the world’s known lithium resources, the region drew a flood of foreign investors eager to secure “white gold,” as well as workers from across the country keen to cash in on the boom. The output of some of these mines ultimately ends up in batteries for Toyota, Hyundai, and Ford.

But after peaking in late 2022, lithium prices have fallen sharply as supply outpaced demand with a weakening Chinese economy and slower EV sales growth. Large operators scaled back investment and cut staff, leaving locals who had redirected their businesses to serve the industry scrambling to find new clients or new work altogether.

NVIDIA and Partners Build America’s AI Infrastructure and Create Blueprint to Power the Next Industrial Revolution - Another big announcement involving a corporate partnership with the DOE and its national labs. NVIDIA says the project involves plans to build largest artificial intelligence supercomputer for the Department of Energy and its efforts to advance scientific discovery at its Los Alamos and Argonne National Laboratories.

Key Excerpt: NVIDIA is accelerating seven new systems by providing the AI infrastructure to drive scientific research and innovation at two U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) facilities — Argonne National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

NVIDIA is collaborating with Oracle and the DOE to build the U.S. Department of Energy’s largest AI supercomputer for scientific discovery. The Solstice system will feature a record-breaking 100,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and support the DOE’s mission of developing AI capabilities to drive technological leadership across U.S. security, science and energy applications.

Another system, Equinox, will include 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs expected to be available in 2026. Both systems will be located at Argonne, and will be interconnected by NVIDIA networking and deliver a combined 2,200 exaflops of AI performance.

Argonne is also unveiling three powerful NVIDIA-based systems — Tara, Minerva and Janus — set to expand access to AI-driven computing for researchers across the country. Together, these systems will enable scientists and engineers to revolutionize scientific discovery and boost productivity.

Governors Issue Bipartisan Energy Permitting Reform Priorities - Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt and PA’s Josh Shapiro head a group of more than a dozen governors urging congress to adopt a bipartisan bill to streamline permitting for energy projects. This seems impressive and perhaps a positive signal that legislation may be possible until one realizes it is an effort out of the National Governor’s Association. At that point, you have to wonder why only a dozen of the group’s 50 members saw fit to lend their support. Still, it’s better than nothing.

The main areas of reform proposed by the governors are contained at this link. They include popular areas focused on in Joe Manchin’s 2022 bill: NEPA, the power transmission system, the Clean Water Act, and eliminating duplications of efforts across various federal agencies.

Key Excerpt: A bipartisan group of more than a dozen governors released a package of reform priorities to improve federal permitting and regulatory processes for critical energy infrastructure projects. In a letter to congressional committee leaders, the governors called on Congress to enact reforms to ensure federal permitting processes are streamlined and administered in a technology-neutral and apolitical manner that allows energy projects of all types to move forward.

As working group co-chairs, NGA Chair Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released the following statements.

“This isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue. Every American needs to heat their home and power their vehicle,” said Governor Stitt. “As the demand for energy rises as we bring new technologies and AI online, we need to complete energy infrastructure projects in a faster, more efficient way. I’m thankful to Governor Shapiro and our fellow Governors who participated in this task force for their innovative ideas to make American energy more accessible for everyone.”

New York’s Largest Battery Project Has Been Canceled - A planned 650-MW stationary battery project to be installed on Staten Island by Fullmark Energy was quietly cancelled in August without public announcement or explanation and the media is just now finding out about it. Staten Island itself just found out about it last Friday. Awkward.

If completed, it would have been the largest such facility in New York state.

Key Excerpt: It’s still a mystery why exactly the developer of Staten Island’s Swiftsure project, Fullmark Energy (formerly known as Hecate), pulled the plug. We do know a few key details: First, Fullmark did not announce publicly that it was killing the project, instead quietly submitting a short, one-page withdrawal letter to the New York State Department of Public Service. That letter, which is publicly available, is dated August 18 of this year, meaning that the move formally occurred two months ago. Still, nobody in Staten Island seems to have known until late Friday afternoon when local publication SI Advance first reported the withdrawal.

Third, and potentially most significant for energy developers in New York City: Swiftsure’s death will almost certainly embolden the anti-storage activist movement.

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee in next week’s New York mayoral election, was one of many local politicians who opposed Swiftsure and rallied with residents close to the proposed site in May. He’s part of a broader trend of Republican politicians becoming skeptical of battery storage sites near where people live and work, including in Democrat-ruled New York.

Putting batteries in the five boroughs has always been a challenge, but January’s Moss Landing battery fire in California created a PR frenzy in the city, as conservative figures seized on the online panic created by the blaze. Once-agnostic GOP members of Congress from New York City are now anti-battery storage in their backyards, including Anthony D’Esposito, Nicole Malliotakis and Mike Lawler. Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Lee Zeldin — a former NYC congressman — is now weighing in against individual battery projects on Long Island and Staten Island.

That is all.