The Pressure’s Off on Rare Earth Minerals, For Now - President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping shook hands overnight on a trade deal framework which lowers U.S. tariffs on China in exchange for a lifting of Chinese restrictions on rare earth minerals exports for one year. Obviously, many of the details related to this framework remain to be worked out, and there are other provisions related to energy, soybeans and other items. But those are the two biggest headlines.

What it all amounts to is a truce, not a comprehensive, long-term trade deal.

Key Excerpt: US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping cemented a temporary trade truce, with Washington agreeing to lower tariffs in return for Beijing’s reprieve on rare earths.

The deal had largely been agreed days earlier in talks between trade officials, but its confirmation eases tensions between the world’s biggest economies: Trump said he would halve 20% tariffs imposed over China’s alleged unwillingness to combat fentanyl trafficking, and announced he would visit Beijing in April; Xi agreed to a one-year moratorium on previously announced rare-earths export curbs.

Still, the agreement falls short of a comprehensive trade deal or a structural realignment in the countries’ rivalry: Talks between the pair “will go on for a long time,” Trump acknowledged.

Jerry Jones Says He Has Unlocked a $100 Billion Gas Bounty in This Drilling Inferno - He doesn’t have a clue about how to run a football team, but Jerry Jones has never had any problem making money in the oil and gas business. It comes as no surprise that his company, Comstock Resources, is producing gangbuster results in its drilling operations in the Haynesville and Bossier plays in East Texas/Northeast Louisiana.

Key Excerpt: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned his team into the world’s most valuable sports franchise. But when he rides in his helicopter over this rural stretch of east Texas, he says he sees his best investment ever: The making of a major natural gas province.

Jones has poured more than $1 billion into natural gas driller Comstock Resources CRK 1.51%increase; green up pointing triangle, betting it can drill some of the hottest, deepest wells in the U.S.—and unleash a torrent of new gas supplies.

Comstock says it is set to do just that. It has trumped hellish geology and cranked out dozens of gushers. It has also gone on a stealthy land grab and controls a large chunk of a region it calls the Western Haynesville. As a result, it says it is gearing up to pump enough fuel to help meet the soaring needs of exporters, data centers and heavy industries for years to come.

Now, Jones says, it’s payday. “There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” the 83-year-old billionaire said in an interview. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Cheniere Energy reports rise in third-quarter profit on strong LNG demand - Much of that Comstock gas will be flowing down to the various LNG export facilities near Lake Charles, including one of the largest operated by Cheniere Energy. It comes as no surprise that Cheniere reported strong Q3 profits thanks to rising LNG demand in Europe and other parts of the world, along with an increasingly favorable regulatory environment.

Key Excerpt: Cheniere Energy (LNG.N) reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, on the back of strong demand for liquefied natural gas.

The U.S. is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas and shipped 11.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfpd) of the supercooled fuel in 2024.

Commercial activity in the sector gained further momentum after U.S. President Donald Trump lifted a moratorium on new LNG export permits after taking office in January.

Senate likely to reverse Biden-era restrictions on Alaska North Slope Drilling - Looks like a Senate effort led by Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan will successfully reverse Biden-era restrictions placed on drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A) using the Congressional Review Act. A preliminary vote on the resolution passed on Wednesday by a 54-46 margin, with Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman joining the Republican majority in support. CRA resolutions aren’t subject to the filibuster.

Key Excerpt: E&E DAILY | The Senate on Wednesday will vote on whether to advance a proposal overturning a Biden administration rule limiting drilling in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) introduced S.J. Res. 80 in September, saying it would roll back “key parts of Biden’s Last Frontier Lock Up” in a social media post.

The resolution would specifically move to overturn a 2022 decision from the Biden administration that protected millions of acres in the NPR-A from oil and gas development.

The Alaska delegation has long complained that the Biden administration was too aggressive with land protections in the state, arguing that extractive industries like oil and gas were essential to the economic well-being of communities and the state.

“This will benefit North Slope communities with jobs & economic growth, and support their tax base to improve access to essential services like water and sewer systems and clinics,” Sullivan said of his Congressional Review Act measure, which only needs a simple majority to proceed in the upper chamber.

Wood-Mac Finds Net-Zero by 2050 Goal is “Out of Reach” - A new study by consulting firm Wood MacKenzie finds that the impossible dream of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is now out of reach unless companies and governments suddenly raise spending on the fool’s errand by a whopping 30%. This is the latest bit of climate alarm boosterism byu Wood-Mac, which had long been one of the most respected oil and gas consulting firms before it lurched off into climate alarm fantasy land during the Biden years along with other firms like DeLoitte and Rystad. Such a damn shame.

Key Excerpt: Annual energy investment needs to increase by 30% from current levels to get the world onto a 2 °C pathway

A decade on and the world is still way off track to meet the Paris Agreement goals. No major economy is on track to meet its targets and the clock is ticking.

The war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East have disrupted markets. Oil and gas are still needed to meet around 80% of rising energy demand. The 1.5 °C warming threshold is increasingly out of reach.

A 2 °C pathway is still in sight if annual investment levels increase by 30% to average US$4.3 trillion between now and 2060, across power, grids, upstream, critical minerals and new technologies. Achievable, but only with a global alignment for scaling investment that is currently lacking.

It’s time to turn ambition into action. As the latest edition of our Energy Transition Outlook shows, what happens in the coming decade is critical if we are to meet net zero goals – and keep pace with rising energy demand.

