Trump hails Xi meeting, but analysts are less bullish - Interesting survey results here from Semafor about which side came out the “winner” in the most recent trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. While President Trump scored the outcome as a 12 on a scale of 0 to 10, the analysts surveyed here basically call it a draw with both sides coming out ahead on discreet issues within a wide-ranging framework.

Share

Wait: Isn’t that kind of give and take between opposing parties with competing economic interests the whole point of a negotiation to begin with? If the deal is a draw, seems like that means it achieved its purpose.

Key Excerpt: US President Donald Trump scored Thursday’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a 12 out of 10, but analysts were less bullish.

As part of the trade truce, Washington lowered tariffs in exchange for China freeing up rare earth export controls and buying more US soybeans. Both sides did not want a decoupling and strived to preserve the status quo with a “temporary patch-up,” a former CIA China analyst said: “Nobody had the upper hand,” a Eurasia Group expert concurred.

Still, Xi walked away having proven China’s “capacity to hit back,” The New York Times wrote, while Trump “backed down from a fight… that would have been too costly for the US,” Semafor’s Andy Browne argued.