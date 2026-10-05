It’s official: Tom Cruise’s anti-oil screed “Digger” is the biggest movie flop of 2026, and among the biggest flops of all-time. With a production budget of a reported $150 million and another $100 million in promotion and distribution costs, “Digger” attracted just $8 million at the box office in its opening weekend, ranking it with the likes of Kevin Costner’s “Waterworld,” the 1980 bust “Heaven’s Gate,” and the Dustin Hoffman/Warren Beatty vehicle “Ishtar” among the worst big-budget movie flops of all time.

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Proving yet again that Americans go to the movies to be entertained, not lectured.

It all seems so simple, doesn’t it?

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Enviros Plot Strategy to Kill the Senate Permitting Bill - Despite the bipartisan sponsorship of the Senate’s permitting bill, leftwing conflict groups who continue to falsely claim they’re protecting the “environment” are strategizing to kill it for money-raising purposes.