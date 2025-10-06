OPEC and Allies Agree to Boost Oil Production - Everyone expected oil prices to tank in early trading after OPEC+ decided it would at least nominally add more oil onto the market starting November 1. But, as often happens, the market instead responded adding more than $1/bbl to both the WTI and Brent index prices. That may be just a temporary response, but it is probably driven by 1) widespread skepticism that the cartel doesn’t have a lot of spare capacity left to pour onto the market at this point, given that it’s actual production numbers over 2025 show it is barely meeting half of its stated increases in volume, and 2) the fact that the market had already priced a bigger increase in over the last week.

Key Excerpt: Eight OPEC+ members led by Saudi Arabia said they would boost production by 137,000 barrels a day in November, the same as the output increase in October, the group said after an online meeting Sunday.

The cartel wants to regain market share lost to U.S. shale producers, Brazil and Guyana, and to rein in other OPEC members that routinely exceed production quotas. Lower oil prices also would please President Trump, who repeatedly has called for lower gas prices at the pump.

The move builds on earlier decisions by the Vienna-based cartel to unwind a layer of production quota curbs totaling roughly 1.65 million barrels a day, which was first implemented in 2023. An earlier layer of production curbs, totaling 2.2 million barrels a day, already had been fully rolled back in September, a year ahead of schedule.

Brent crude futures dropped $4.90 last week as traders positioned for a larger-than-expected production increase.