Shell’s US executive says Trump’s halting of wind projects harms investment, FT reports - My goodness. The headline tells the story: Shell has its talking points together and has decided to whine about not being able to keep building enormous industrial projects in the middle of whale migration corridors. To be fair, Shell USA President Colette Hirstius’s complaint about shifting regulatory priorities causing uncertainty in investments is fair. But the timing is egregious and frankly embarrassing. No wonder Shell still can’t compete with Exxon and Chevron.

Key Excerpt: The decision by President Donald Trump administration to halt fully permitted offshore wind energy projects is “very damaging” to investment, President of Shell (SHEL.L), opens new tab U.S. Colette Hirstius told the Financial Times in a report published on Sunday.

The executive told the newspaper that energy projects with proper permits should be allowed to continue and warned the political pendulum in the U.S. could eventually swing back against the oil and gas sector.

“I think uncertainty in the regulatory environment is very damaging. However far the pendulum swings one way, its likely that its going to swing just as far the other way,” she told the newspaper.

“I certainly would like to see those projects that have been permitted in the past continue to be developed,” she said.

