DOI Will Conduct Full Review of Offshore Wind Permitting During the Biden Presidency - In an October 3 court filing, BOEM Deputy Director Matthew Giacona said the Bureau is concerned that Biden regulators cut key corners in the environmental review process related to Atlantic Shores and other big offshore wind projects in order to speed them through the permitting process. This is a concern I’ve written about since 2022.

Key Excerpt: In a court filing last Friday, Matthew Giacona – Trump’s principal deputy director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management – laid out the federal government’s thoughts about re-doing the entire review process that went into approving the Atlantic Shores project.

But the Giacona declaration went beyond this specific project. He laid out how in the Trump administration’s view, the Biden administration improperly weighed the impacts of the offshore wind industry when considering the government’s responsibilities for governing use of the Outer Continental Shelf.

Per Giacona, not only will BOEM be reviewing past approvals under this new legal opinion, but it will also try and take some sort of action changing its responsibilities under federal regulation for approving projects in the Outer Continental Shelf. Enshrining this sort of legal interpretation into BOEM’s regulations would in theory have lasting implications for the agency even after the Trump 2.0 comes to a close.