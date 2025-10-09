

Police arrest arson suspect in Pacific Palisades fire - Yesterday’s arrest of a Florida registered Democrat who donated to Joe Biden’s campaign and appears to be a climate alarm believer debunks Gavin Newsom’s lecture in the wake of the fire that it was caused by climate change. Nope, it was arson, say the cops and U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Share

Key Excerpt: Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht’s started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Day -- a blaze that eventually turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, causing death and widespread destruction.

Among the evidence that was collected from his digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city.

Oh.