Another Climate Lawsuit Dies: Court Says No One Was Fooled By Cleaner-Gas Ads - Down goes Letitia! Down goes Letitia! Down goes Letitia!

Truly, I never grow tired of winning. Paris Apodaca has the story at the Daily Caller, detailing the latest anti-oil lawfare case getting poured of court in a summary judgment. This case was brought by the scumbag New York AG Leticia James, who has had a series of similar cases suffer rejections on the same grounds.

Winning never gets old.

Key Excerpt:

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A New York appeals court handed three of America’s biggest oil companies another legal victory Thursday, rejecting New York City’s attempt to hold them liable for allegedly misleading consumers about the environmental benefits of fossil fuels. The New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, First Department, unanimously upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing ExxonMobil, Shell and BP of deceptive advertising. The Thursday ruling marks another setback in a yearslong legal battle over whether energy companies can be held responsible for their environmental marketing claims.



“While the reasonable consumer standard appears to be better supported in current law than the more subjective standard urged by the City, we need not resolve this issue to decide this appeal,” read the appellate opinion.”Under either standard, the City’s claim that defendants engaged in product greenwashing cannot stand.”

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