COP30 kicks off with no US presence - Is that headline at Semafor glorious, or what? I think I’ll print it off on canvas, frame it, and hang it on my office wall for posterity.

Semafor’s writers note that the lack of an official U.S. presence will be filled in part by China. In reality, this year’s conference is set to be all about China as craven representatives from countries whose globalist governments are eager to become vassal states fight over the meager spoils being offered by their new overlords. The grift at these COP conferences is endless, and Xi’s government will be only too happy to take on the lead role.

Key Excerpt: The COP30 climate summit in Brazil, kicking off Monday, will be defined largely by the absence of the US, a space that will be partially filled by China, analysts said.

Washington isn’t sending any high-level officials to the gathering in the Amazon rainforest, but President Donald Trump will still loom over the event as nations grapple with the White House’s heightened animosity toward clean energy and climate action, Semafor’s climate and energy editor noted.

While China’s leader also isn’t attending, COP will showcase the inroads Beijing’s clean-tech industry has made in Latin America.

Brazil chose Chinese EVs to shuttle attendees, a signal that “the world is moving on, even without US political and technological leadership,” an expert said.

But wait: It turns out that “America Is All In” at COP30 - Never fear, though: California Governor Gavin Newsom and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will lead an unofficial U.S. delegation in Belem which will showcase all the ways their states and other blue states are forcing their citizens to foot the high costs of climate alarm dogma and non-solutions.

For Newsom, this is just a way to boost his 2028 presidential dreams with a big virtue signal to a sizable piece of his party’s voter base. Gov. Grisham reportedly is posturing herself to be Newsom’s running mate. Oh, joy.

Hat tip to podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth for tipping me off to this bit of glory. For me, the most interesting aspect of it is to peruse the list of sponsors for this boondoggle, which does not include a single major bank or investment house like BlackRock, Vanguard, or State Street, all of which have been consistently among the high-profile funders of this sort of lunacy over the past decade. Nor does the list include any of the Usual Suspect consulting firms who have played similar roles in recent years.

How odd. And glorious.

Oil steady after US shutdown talks advance, oversupply concerns persist - Like so many of us who inhabit the political space, oil markets are taking a cautious posture related to news of a pending deal to end the 40-day partial government shutdown. Crude futures jumped somewhat Sunday afternoon on news of the looming deal, but faded overnight as the Senate process stalled.

Key Excerpt: Oil prices were steady on Monday as investors assessed a potential end to the U.S. government shutdown and concerns around oversupply in the crude market.

Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.17%, to $63.74 a barrel by 1051 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.88 a barrel, up 13 cents, or 0.22%.

The U.S. Senate on Sunday moved forward on a measure aimed at reopening the federal government and ending a now 40-day shutdown that has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel.

MP Materials CEO warns investors to approach suddenly hot rare earths industry with caution - Is the domestic rare earths industry about to undergo the type of boom/bust cycle of big money chasing bad investments that is currently impacting the wind and solar industries? The CEO of MP Materials warns here that it could happen as investors rush into projects with unsustainable business plans as they try to get in on a hot industry.

Key Excerpt: Stocks of U.S. rare earth companies have had wild swings in recent months as investors have speculated that the Trump administration might strike more deals along the lines of its landmark agreement with MP. Smaller retail traders have gotten involved in the stocks with the VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF up 60% this year.

The Defense Department in July took an equity stake in MP, set a price floor for the company, and inked an offtake agreement with the rare earth miner and magnet maker in an effort to roll back China’s dominance of the industry.

CEO James Litinsky said he didn’t want “people to get burned” amid the speculation. Litinsky cautioned investors “to just be very clear-eyed about what the actual structural economics are amidst all the excitement.”

“The vast majority of projects being promoted today simply will not work at virtually any price,” Litinksy said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday evening.

BOEM Advances First Two OBBBA Offshore Lease Sales - America’s offshore oil and gas business is ramping up again, and the federal leasing program is ramping up with it. Four years of Biden bullying failed to kill this nimble and innovative sector of the domestic oil industry, though it did delay many aspects and projects that are a part of it.

Key Excerpt: The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management today announced two major steps toward expanding offshore energy development pursuant to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

BOEM released the Final Notice of Sale for Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1), the first of 30 Gulf of America lease sales required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law No: 119-21), and the Proposed Notice of Sale for Big Beautiful Cook Inlet 1 (BBC1), the first of six lease sales in Alaska’s Cook Inlet required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“President Trump’s signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act marked the beginning of a new chapter for oil and gas development in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet,” said BOEM Acting Director Matt Giacona. “BOEM is now moving forward with a predictable, congressionally mandated leasing schedule that will support offshore oil and gas development for decades to come.”

Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1) – Gulf of America

Lease Sale “Big Beautiful Gulf 1” will make roughly 80 million acres available for leasing across the Gulf of America, advancing President Trump’s commitment to increase domestic energy production and strengthen U.S. energy security. This sale is the first of 30 Gulf of America lease sales mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law No: 119-21).

The Gulf of America OCS spans roughly 160 million acres, with an estimated 29.59 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and 54.84 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Leases offered through BBG1 will support exploration and development of the Gulf of America OCS to unleash American energy dominance pursuant to Executive Order 14154 “Unleashing American Energy.” Certain areas are excluded, including blocks withdrawn on September 8, 2020, blocks beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone in the Eastern Gap, and areas within the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

That is all.