World’s biggest electric ship charges up - Climate alarmists at COP30 will no doubt fly into orgasmic glee at the visuals of the largest electric ship on earth - a ferry boat powered by 5,000 prone-to-spontaneously-combust lithium-ion batteries!

Just one problem: Those 5,000 batteries enable the ship, when empty, to run for just 90 minutes. No word on how long they last when the thing is loaded up to its full capacity of 225 cars.

But the hilariously limited sailing range of just 40 miles in ideal conditions - which will pretty much never exist - isn’t even the main concern about this seaborne disaster waiting to happen. No, the main concern, as described in the excerpt below, is safety measures that must be taken to hopefully prevent the batteries from spontaneously exploding into an impossible-to-contain fire.

This is madness, plain and simple.