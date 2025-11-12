IEA’s Revived Policy Outlook Sees No Peak in Oil, Gas Demand This Decade - In another signal that energy reality is setting in at the International Energy Agency, the group’s latest annual Policy Outlook abandons its widely panned prediction that global demand for crude oil would peak by 2030. It’s also a signal of the influence the U.S. and Energy Secretary Chris Wright currently wield within the organization.

Wright not-so-subtly threatened to pull U.S. funding from the IEA in July unless it abandoned its assumed role as an advocate for the mythical energy transition and went back to its original mission as a fact-based analytical and reporting entity. IEA’s new projection that crude demand will rise to an aggressive 113 million bopd by 2050 in fact places its outlook among the most optimistic among its peers.

