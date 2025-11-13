Oil prices edge down on US inventory build, OPEC forecast shift - Crude prices tanked on Wednesday after OPEC release its monthly oil forecast. The price for WTI fell down to the $58/bbl range after the cartel revised its 2026 forecast to predict a lingering market surplus for longer than previously stated. The price drop below the $60 support line comes as the U.S. oil industry’s active rig count has risen in 7 of the last 8 weeks, a trend that would seem unlikely to continue in the face of a lower-for-longer price picture.

While much of the current surplus can be attributed to efforts by the OPEC+ cartel to add more volumes onto the global market, it isn’t the only driver. The US Energy Information Administration also said on Wednesday that domestic drillers will set an even higher all-time production record than previously expected.

We have a perfect storm brewing.

Key Excerpt: “Recent (price) weakness seems to be driven by OPEC’s revision of supply-demand balance in 2026 in its monthly report, which confirms the group is now acknowledging the possibility of a supply glut in 2026, in contrast to its more bullish stance all along,” said Suvro Sarkar, DBS Bank’s energy sector team lead.

OPEC said it expected the supply surplus next year because of the wider production increases by OPEC+, a group of producers that includes OPEC members and allies like Russia.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its global oil supply growth forecasts for this year and next in its monthly oil market report on Thursday, signalling a bigger surplus in 2026.

The U.S. EIA also said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook on Wednesday that U.S. oil production is expected to set a larger record this year than previously forecast.

Chevron Is Getting More Serious About Power - The WSJ may have gone completely off the rails with its addiction to climate alarm propaganda, but Collin Eaton continues to do some of the best real energy-focused reporting anywhere.

This is a terrific report on Chevron’s big natural gas power generation project in West Texas which will ultimately provide a massive 5 GW of electricity to Texas datacenter projects.

Key Excerpt: As part of an annual presentation to investors Wednesday, the second-largest U.S. oil producer said it is aiming to bring online by 2027 a power plant that would service an artificial-intelligence data center in the West Texas shale patch, where it pumps natural gas.

Chevron Chief Financial Officer Eimear Bonner said the company has “entered exclusive negotiations with a premier customer” for the power project. The project is expected to provide 2.5 gigawatts of off-grid power—enough to power almost 2 million homes—with the ability to expand to 5 gigawatts if demand warrants.

“Chevron is uniquely positioned to deliver a very competitive project in this space with attractive returns that underscored U.S. energy abundance and positions us to power American AI growth,” Bonner said.

Chevron and other oil companies have had discussions with hyperscalers, or big tech companies, for years. The developers began expressing interest in working with oil companies on power supplies more recently as the limitations of the nation’s power grid came into sharper relief. In January, Chevron said it is teaming up on the project with the investment firm Engine No. 1 and GE Vernova, which builds natural-gas turbines.

Chevron operates about 5 gigawatts of off-grid power to keep its facilities running in remote areas of Kazakhstan and Australia, and hyperscalers have emerged as “a new customer class” with similar power needs, CEO Mike Wirth told analysts Wednesday.

Skyrocketing electricity prices fuel political backlash against tech sector’s AI data centers - Of course, the flip side of the AI datacenter story is that its rapid expansion is in part driving up power prices in some parts of the country as the developers must initially rely on local grids for electricity while they build out their proprietary behind the meter generation capacity. It’s a real balancing act that is going to stress grids all around the nation in the next half-decade, one for which there is no easy solution.

Dems want to blame it all on their favorite bogeyman Trump, but the dynamic started well before he was elected last November. This CNBC story does a good job of providing details.

Key Excerpt: The reasons for price hikes vary by state and region, said Abraham Silverman, who served as general counsel for New Jersey’s public utility board from 2019 until 2023 under outgoing Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

But data centers are playing the main role in rising bills on the PJM Interconnection electric grid that serves New Jersey and Virginia, Silverman said. PJM is the largest grid in the U.S., reaching more than 65 million people across 13 states in the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest and South.

“We are basically adding a Philadelphia’s worth of new electricity users to the grid every year, starting in 2025 and showing no signs of slowing,” Silverman said of the national increase in demand. “Where is that load growth coming from? The answer is data centers.”

The conditions that led to surging household electricity prices this year, particularly in the PJM region, took root before the second Trump administration entered office, when investment in AI data centers was just starting to ramp up.

Trump’s DOE may soon force more coal plants to stay open - This story at Canary Media details one inevitable, much needed outcome from the dynamic described above: The need to keep more and more coal plants which operators have scheduled to be retired open to enable strained regional grids to keep the lights on during times of peak demand.

Chris Wright and the DOE are leading the effort within the Trump administration to ensure that happens.

Note how the biased writer claims this move is somehow causing consumers to pay higher bills. This is nonsense, based on propaganda from the climate alarm activist community.

Key Excerpt: The Trump administration appears poised to force more coal plants to stay open past their planned closing dates — an unprecedented intervention in the power sector that is already making energy even more expensive for Americans.

Tri-State declined to disclose the costs it would incur due to an emergency order. But the cooperative’s broader plans to expand clean energy and close coal plants are expected to save its members $422 million over 20 years.

Another Colorado coal plant slated for closure this year is also likely to stay online, whether via DOE fiat or more typical state processes.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, a Republican representing a district in western Colorado, wrote a letter to the DOE last month asking it to stall the planned retirement of Comanche Unit 2, a more than 300-megawatt power plant owned by Xcel Energy. The utility estimated in 2018 that shutting down two Comanche units and building out renewables would save customers about $213 million over time. This week, Xcel Energy and state agencies petitioned Colorado regulators to delay the retirement of Comanche Unit 2 until the end of 2026 due to repeated failures at the newer Unit 3.

China Hatches Plan to Keep U.S. Military From Getting Its Rare-Earth Magnets - Don’t look now, but China is already violating the agreement it made with the U.S. just two weeks ago to relent on its efforts to stop the export of magnets manufactured from rare earth minerals under its control. The Xi government is creating a system which will deny trade with companies with known affiliations with the U.S. military.

This is classic Chinese behavior, in which a deal is never really a deal. You can expect the ChiComs to attribute it all to a misunderstanding due to language barriers.

Key Excerpt: If strictly implemented, the system could make importing certain Chinese materials more difficult for automotive and aerospace companies that have both civilian and defense clients. Beijing’s plan could still change and its licensing system wouldn’t be certain until it is implemented, the people said.

China’s Ministry of Commerce didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Rare-earth magnets and other restricted materials are used widely in civilian goods such as electric vehicles and passenger jets, but are also needed in jet fighters, submarines and attack drones.

The VEU mechanism that Beijing is considering is modeled on U.S. laws and procedures, as is much of Beijing’s export-control architecture.

Under the American version of the VEU system, which has been active since 2007, certain Chinese companies are cleared to buy sensitive goods under a general authorization—essentially a simplified export-approval mechanism—instead of needing individual licenses for each purchase.

This makes it easier to import controlled goods such as chemicals or chip-making equipment, but requires companies to put up with U.S. government inspections of their facilities, among other steps, to verify compliance with the program.

That is all.