UN Formalizes Initiative to Censor Speech Related to Climate Change - The camel’s nose is officially under the tent now, following last week’s formalization of international support for the UN’s Global Initiative for Information Integrity at the COP30 conference in Belem, Brazil. As a friend pointed out to me in an email yesterday, agreements like this one adopted at UN meetings have a long and sordid history of turning up into laws in individual countries around the world.

Western democracies - or what used to be democracies - like Canada, Germany, France, and the UK have been especially vulnerable to adopting these monstrosities. The United States hasn’t exactly proven immune to this kind of authoritarian cancer, either.

Key Excerpts: Drafted in collaboration with civil society members of the Global Initiative Advisory Group, the Declaration has been endorsed by ten countries so far - Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay.

The Declaration calls on governments, the private sector, civil society, academia and funders to take concrete action to counter the growing impact of disinformation, misinformation, denialism and deliberate attacks on environmental journalists, defenders, scientists and researchers that undermine climate action and threaten societal stability.