The Corporate Proxy Flight From ESG - Good editorial here discussing the ongoing trending away from ESG and all of its baggage which started in earnest in 2022. Corporations which previously tossed away billions on green and DEI nonsense are increasingly restoring the focus of their capital budgets on their core business activities that actually produce profits and maximize returns to investors. It’s like they have a fiduciary duty to do that, or something. Go figure.

Share

Key Excerpt: The nearby table shows the latest Unleash Prosperity rating for 40 of the top funds. The grades measure how well the funds determine their proxy votes based on what really matters for corporate governance, which is the growth and profitability of the firm in the interests of maximum return for shareholders.

ESG proposals, by contrast, focus on such progressive political priorities as gender or racial preferences, climate change, or divesting from industries that are disfavored by the political left, such as fossil fuels, plastics or guns. These political biases can steer executives to ignore the main obligation of public companies, which is to make money for the owners, i.e., for shareholders.

Unleash Prosperity examined the votes of 600 investment management companies on 50 ESG proposals in the 2024 proxy season. The proxy proposals included adopting racial or gender quotas in hiring, racial-equity audits, and especially the command to pursue net-zero goals in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The climate left had hoped to lock in corporate commitments on ESG that would become a political force to box in politicians.