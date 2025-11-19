Trump Admin To Wash Away Biden-Era Water Rule After Years Of Contentious Debate - Ding-dong, the WOTUS witch may finally be dead. I first wrote about the EPA’s despicable Waters of the United States regulatory ambitions way back during the Obama years, as the lunatics running the place then proposed a regulation which would have given EPA the power to regulate drainage ditches, swimming pools and even the city streets in Houston and other U.S. cities.

Trump thought he had disposed of this monstrous regulatory overreach during his first term, but of course the Biden people raised its ugly head again. Now, with the Chevron Deference having been eliminated by the Supreme Court last year, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin may finally be able to rid us of it for good.

Key Excerpt: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday that it is moving to update the definition for the “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) rule, citing durability, economic opportunity and state sovereignty.

Unveiled at EPA headquarters in Washington, D.C., the agency said the proposed rule aligns the WOTUS definition with the Supreme Court’s May 2023 Sackett v. EPA ruling, replacing the Biden-EPA and the Army’s Amended 2023 definition that agitated several states and members of Congress. Though former President Joe Biden vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have limited the agency’s broad WOTUS interpretation in April 2023, the Trump administration has worked for months to refine the rule’s parameters.

“Waters of the United States” refers to bodies of water that are subject to federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act (CWA), and its definition influences the permitting process for farmers, landowners and businesses before they “pursue projects that might impact surface water quality,” according to the EPA. Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, announced the news alongside EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

“When it comes to the definition of ‘waters of the United States,’ EPA has an important responsibility to protect water resources while setting clear and practical rules of the road that accelerate economic growth and opportunity,” Zeldin said in a statement Monday. “Democrat Administrations have weaponized the definition of navigable waters to seize more power from American farmers, landowners, entrepreneurs, and families. We heard from Americans across the country who want clean water and a clear rule. No longer should America’s landowners be forced to spend precious money hiring an attorney or consultant just to tell them whether a Water of the United States is on their property.”

Rich nations not contributing ‘fair share’ of climate funding, report finds - Welp, another COP conference produces another “study” purporting to show that developed nations aren’t engaging in enough socialism justified by climate alarm narratives. So predictable. So tiresome. Just more paint-by-numbers leftism by the same old grifters.

Key Excerpt: Developed countries met their $100 billion climate finance target for developing nations in 2023, but some countries’ overperformance, combined with a focus on quantity rather than quality of funds mobilized, concealed others’ inefficiency, a new report found.

To pinpoint exactly where countries fell short on their commitments, the ODI think tank calculated each nation’s fair share based on historical responsibility for cumulative emissions, GDP, and population. The US, for example, paid less than half its fair share in 2023 despite bearing responsibility for the largest portion of climate finance. By contrast, Norway, France, Sweden, and Japan provided more than twice what they would be expected to deliver.

But even those figures need nuancing: France, while appearing generous in its contributions, stands out for its reliance on loans, while Japan, another generous contributor, allocated less than 15% of its climate finance to adaptation, focusing mostly on lower-emission projects rather than climate-resilient developments.

Europe has rare earths but, for now, it’s at China’s mercy like everyone else - Good story here about Europe’s ongoing refusal to protect its energy security by exploiting its own natural resources. The same story could be written about oil, natural gas, coal, uranium and a host of other minerals, by the way. The fact is that Europe’s leaders intentionally got out of the mining business almost half a century ago now, and seem determined to take their countries into full vassal state status to avoid ever going back into it. It’s just the sad reality.

Key Excerpt: Like the U.S., Europe is also feeling the pressure to keep China sweet in order to maintain supplies of rare earth elements, which are vital for its strategic industries in the region such as auto production, green energy and defense.

Europe is heavily dependent on China for supplies of the world’s 17 rare earth elements and has been looking to calm stormy waters with Beijing over supplies, while looking for alternative sources of critical minerals — including in its own back yard.

That’s a long process, however, and for now, Europe is as vulnerable as other major consumers of rare earths, and particularly the U.S., when it comes to Beijing’s ability to turn the tap off on supplies.

Officials from Germany and the Netherlands are in Beijing this week for talks with their Chinese counterparts on China’s controls on rare earths exports and semiconductor chips which have made European industries vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions.

China dominates the rare earths market from mining to refining, with data from the International Energy Agency showing that, in 2024, China was responsible for 59% of the world’s rare earths mining, 91% of its refining and 94% of the manufacuring of permanent magnets which are commonly used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, industrial motors, data centers and defense systems.

U.S. Backs $1 Billion Loan to Restart the Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant - Constellation Energy made a deal with Microsoft a year ago to restart Unit 1 of the Three Mile Island nuclear facility. Now, Chris Wright and the DOE are jumping in with a loan guarantee with a low interest rate to help speed the process along.

“We want to bring as much addition of reliable electricity onto the grid to stop these price rises,” Wright said, adding that such moves will help “reshore manufacturing in our country.”

Key Excerpt: Constellation announced last year that it would restart the Three Mile Island site of the country’s worst nuclear power accident, to help generate electricity for Microsoft MSFT -2.70%decrease; red down pointing triangle, which needs more power to fuel its artificial intelligence business.

The deal calls for Constellation to revive the plant’s undamaged reactor, which was too costly to run and closed in 2019. The power generated will be sold to Microsoft under a 20-year deal. The tech industry has a nearly insatiable demand for 24-hour-a-day power for AI data centers.

The Trump administration is a strong proponent of nuclear power and has vowed to quadruple U.S. nuclear generation by 2050. The plan involves restarting existing reactors and developing 10 large-scale new ones that will expand nuclear capacity from 100 gigawatts currently to 400 gigawatts.

Exxon joins Chevron in pursuing parts of Lukoil global empire, sources say - Big doings in the making here as America’s two biggest major oil companies both try to get in on Russian giant Lukoil’s efforts to divest some of its international holdings.

Key Excerpt: U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), opens new tab has joined rival Chevron Corp (CVX.N), opens new tab in considering options to buy parts of sanctioned Russian oil major Lukoil’s (LKOH.MM), opens new tab international assets, sources familiar with the matter said.

Exxon is considering options for Lukoil assets in Kazakhstan, where both the U.S. and the Russian firm have stakes in the Karachaganak and Tengiz fields, the sources said. Chevron, another partner in these assets, is also studying options to buy them, Reuters reported on Monday.

Exxon might also study a potential bid for the West Qurna 2 field in Iraq, which is operated by Lukoil and is the Russian firm’s most-prized asset, two of the sources said. The U.S. company had long been the operator of the neighboring West Qurna 1 project before exiting last year.

Exxon declined to comment.

The list of potential bidders for Lukoil’s global assets has been growing since the U.S. Treasury on Friday gave clearance to companies to begin talks with Lukoil. The authorization lasts through December 13.

Bloomberg reported on Exxon and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company interest in Lukoil assets earlier on Tuesday.

That is all.