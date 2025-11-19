David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
26m

Update on WOTUS is far and away the biggie here.

Life goes on without artificial intelligence.

But if government is in charge of WATER, all water, then let's just close up shop.

To this day I run into folks who have no idea the power EPA was flexing.

Deep Blue States still think they are have power over your puddles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture