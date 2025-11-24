Texas data center expansion raises blackout risk during extreme winter weather - We knew we’d be seeing this headline sometime soon given the rapid expansion of the datacenter business in the Lone Star State. If you live in Texas, pray we don’t get hit with another Uri-level winter storm in the coming months, because the ERCOT grid remains woefully short of dispatchable gas generating capacity.

Our state experiences such storms on a roughly once-per-decade basis. Uri was almost 5 years ago now, so we aren’t really due for another one, but it certainly would not be an unprecedented event.

Key Excerpt: The rapid expansion of data centers in Texas is driving electricity demand higher during the winter, compounding the risk of supply shortfalls that could lead to blackouts during freezing temperatures.

The Lone Star state is attracting a huge amount of data center requests, driven by its abundant renewable energy and natural gas resources as well as its business friendly environment. OpenAI, for example, is developing its flagship Stargate campus in Abilene, about 150 miles west of Dallas-Forth Worth. The campus could require up to 1.2 gigawatts of power, the equivalent of a large nuclear plant.

The North American Electric Relibaility Corporation warned this week that data centers’ round-the-clock energy consumption will make it more difficult to sustain sufficient electricity supply under extreme demand conditions during freezing temperatures like catastropic Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

“Strong load growth from new data centers and other large industrial end users is driving higher winter electricity demand forecasts and contributing to continued risk of supply shortfalls,” NERC said of Texas in an analysis published Tuesday. Texas faces elevated risk during extreme winter weather, but the state’s grid is reliable during normal peak demand, NERC said.