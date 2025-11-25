Trump signs executive order launching AI initiative being compared to the Manhattan Project - I’m going to do a standalone post on this one later today, but it must be included here because this initiative signed by President Trump on Monday is going to drive major investments in energy and every aspect of the U.S. economy for years to come.

None of the major media stories on the matter really get the nub of what is happening here, but what it boils down to is an effort to build an “integrated AI platform” consisting of all federal scientific datasets to which selected AI development projects will be provided access. The concept is to build a national brain to help accelerate U.S. AI development and enable our country to remain ahead of China in the global AI competition.

So, every dataset which is currently siloed within DOE, NASA, NSF, Census Bureau, NIH, USDA, FDA, etc. will be melded into a single dataset to try to produce a sort of quantum leap in AI development. Put simply, most AI tools are currently little more than accelerated, advanced search tools - basically, they’re in the 4th grade of their education on the way to obtaining their doctorate’s degree. This is an effort to enable some of those tools to skip 8 grades and become college freshmen.

It’s a Brave New World of which Aldous Huxley would be proud. Buckle up.

Can the U.S. Make Big Nuclear Reactors? - It’s a great question these days, right? It isn’t only whether or not we “can” make the big reactors anymore - we obviously have the ability as a nation to do it - but whether the right set of policies can exist in this country anymore to encourage risk-takers to deploy the capital to get it done. Doing that means the proper set of incentives must be in place and permitting processes must be made sane again.